OKANOGAN – Okanogan School Board approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget during its July 29 meeting.
No information was available at press time concerning the amount.
“The district’s budget was created around what was passed by the Legislature in April,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “There is no doubt of changes coming, we are just not sure how drastic they will be. To this point, the Legislature has not indicated they will coming back for a special session, which means districts will likely be facing mid-year cuts in January.”
In other business, the board:
-Hired Baltazar Munoz as district custodian.
-Accepted the resignations of Jamie Wallace as kitchen helper server and Alexandra Aplington as a para-educator.
-Approved a resolution seeking a waiver from minimum 180-day school year.
-Approved a leave of absence for Mike LaMotte.
-Set a board work session for Aug. 4.
-Set a special board meeting for 5 p.m. Aug. 11 to approve the district’s reopening plan.
