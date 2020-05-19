OKANOGAN – A reduction in force and possible cuts to programs and services are anticipated under a modified educational program approved by the Okanogan School Board last week for the 2020-21 school year.
The board met April 29 via the Zoom platform.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in mandated expenditures, the district anticipates its financial resources won’t be adequate to maintain educational programs and services at the same level for the 2020-21 school year as in the past, according to the district resolution.
Several factors, including loss of funding, are at play.
The board directed Superintendent Ashley Goetz to work with district administration and unions representing teachers, support staff and coaches to implement a modified educational program. The program anticipates a reduction in force from attrition, reduction in current staffing levels and a reduction of current programs and services.
“A financial emergency exists for the 2020-21 school year and general uncertainty exists regarding the projected budget for the 2020-21 school year,” the resolution said.
The district anticipates a $2 million to $3 million budget hit.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the resignations of Traci Cate, elementary teacher, and Yessica Gomez, middle school para-educator.
-Declared a large play structure at Virginia Grainger Elementary School as surplus. The structure will be sold to the highest bidder, with the sale scheduled for May 14.
