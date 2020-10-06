OKANOGAN – The 2020-21 highly capable program plan has been approved by the Okanogan School Board.
The board accepted the plan during its Sept. 29 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the resignations of bus driver Chris Warren and food service worker Patti Hennigs.
-Approved a leave of absence for Mike LaMotte from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.
-Set a special board meeting for Oct. 5.
