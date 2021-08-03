OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School Board approved the district’s 2021-22 budget during its July 28 meeting.
The total budget tops $21.8 million, and includes $5.8 million in federal ESSER funds, said Superintendent Ashley Goetz. The district has until September 2024 to spend the federal money.
The ESSER fund was established as part of the education stabilization fund in the CARES Act.
Goetz said the budget looks “very comparable to past years’” budgets, with the exception of the added federal money.
She said the district budgeted for 1,052 full-time equivalent students in 2021-22, compared to 1,050 the previous year.
The district has hired additional staff to reduce class sizes and an additional Title I teacher at Virginia Grainger Elementary School. Both school kitchens are under construction for upgrades.
Four-year budget projections also were presented.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the resignation of Janet Rierson, middle school special education para-educator.
-Approved a budget extension for the 2020-21 budget to build budget capacity in the capital projects fund for kitchen upgrades.
-Set a work session for 5:15 p.m. Aug. 11 in the district office, 115 Rose St., to set goals for the coming year.
-Accepted the bid of Whitley Fuel, Okanogan, to provide fuel products to the district through August 2023.
-Sold surplus items via bid.
