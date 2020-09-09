OKANOGAN – Several staff changes were approved by the Okanogan School Board during its Aug. 26 meeting.
The board accepted the resignation of Lori Mills, special education para-educator, and released Teresa Sheeley, art teacher at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, from her 2020-21 teaching contract.
A leave of absence was approved for para-educator Shonta Wood through Nov. 30.
In other business, the board:
-Approved the district insurance renewal for the 2020-21 school year.
-Approved out-of-endorsement teaching assignments for Julia O’Conner, high school social studies, science and math, and Steve Streeter, high school English, math, social studies and science.
-Approved high school advisers for 2020-21.
-Agreed to transfer $40,000 from the general fund to the transportation vehicle fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.