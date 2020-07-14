OKANOGAN – Building Official/Permit Administrator Ron Booher has resigned after less than three months on the job.
Booher was hired in late April to succeed Christian Johnson, who died in early October 2019 after being injured in a fire a month earlier.
Mayor Jon Culp told the city council during its July 7 Zoom meeting that he and City Clerk Craig Attwood met with clerks from Tonasket and Oroville, and will advertise the position. Booher had served all three cities.
Culp later said Booher resigned via an email, saying he planned to look for less stressful work elsewhere.
“We are still under contract with the county to provide us with permitting and inspection service,” said Culp. “We will be advertising for a new official as soon as we get our hiring documents in order.”
The county provided permitting and inspection service in the wake of Johnson’s death until Booher was hired. That contract expires Dec. 31.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a supplemental agreement with the state Department of Transportation for funding a Safe Routes to School project for Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
The Safe Routes to School construction project was awarded previously to Neppel Electrical and Controls LLC, Moses Lake, for $339,848. The engineer’s estimate was $398,110. Three other bids were received.
The project calls for a sidewalk project serving Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
-Approved an agreement with North Central Testing and Inspection for the Safe Routes to School project.
-Approved a state Transportation Improvement Board consultant agreement with Gray and Osborne engineers for design services for the Lower Pine Street reconstruction project. The contract maximum amount is $38,000.
-Approved on second reading an ordinance dealing with the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.