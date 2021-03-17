OKANOGAN – City residents will be able to dispose of yard waste and leaves for free on Saturday, April 3.
Debris should be bagged or bundled and set out the night before in the normal garbage pickup location. Sunrise Disposal will pick up the debris.
Because City Hall is closed to inside service, the city is changing how residents may get their free bags. Residents must request bags by calling city hall, 509-422-3600, by 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
City staff will deliver 10 bags per service address between March 22 and April 2. Late requests cannot be honored, said city officials.
There is no limit on the number of bags or bundles that may be put out for pickup.
Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds and trimmings placed in yard waste bags. Small tree branches and/or limbs, up to three inches in diameter and four feet long, will be accepted but must be securely tied in bundles to make it easier for pickup crews to handle them.
Total weight of any single bag or bundle must be less than 60 pounds.
City officials said fence posts, boards, plywood, tires, plastic, metal, large branches, tree stumps, hazardous waste such as paint, toxic cleaner, insecticides, herbicides or chemicals, used oil or garbage may not be set out.
