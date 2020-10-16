OKANOGAN – Fall cleanup day will be Saturday, Nov. 7, for city residents.
People can set out bags and bundles of yard clippings the night before for pickup by Sunrise Disposal, said city officials. Bags and bundles should be placed in the normal garbage pickup location.
Free bags are available from the city. Residents may request bags by calling city hall, 509-422-3600, by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Ten bags per service address will be delivered between Oct. 19 and Oct. 30.
There is no limit to the number of bags or bundles that may be set out.
Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds and trimmings placed in yard waste bags.
Small tree branches and limbs must be tied securely in bundles of no more than 60 pounds each. Each branch or limb can be up to three inches in diameter and four feet long.
Fence posts, boards, plywood, tires, plastic, metal, large branches, tree stumps, hazardous waste, used oil and garbage may not be set out, say city officials.
