OKANOGAN – Spring cleanup day is set for April 4.
City residents can dispose of yard waste and leaves for free by bagging the debris and placing it, on Friday evening, April 3, where their garbage is normally picked up. Sunrise Disposal will pick up yard debris on April 4.
Because city hall is closed to inside service, the city is changing how residents may get their free bags. Residents must request bags by calling city hall by 4 p.m. today, March 25, at 509-422-3600. Staff will deliver 10 bags per service address the next day.
Late requests cannot be honored, said city officials.
There’s no limit to the number of bags or bundles people may put out for pickup.
Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds and trimmings placed in yard waste bags. Small tree branches and/or limbs (up to three inches in diameter and four feet long) will be accepted, but must be securely tied in bundles for easy pickup.
The total weight of any single bag or bundle of branches/limbs must be less than 60 pounds.
Cleanup does not include fence posts, boards, plywood, tires, plastic or metal, large branches or tree stumps, hazardous waste (paint, toxic cleaner, insecticides, herbicides or chemicals), used oil or any garbage that is not natural vegetation.
City officials said the event is subject to change because of coronavirus concerns.
