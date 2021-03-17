OKANOGAN – The city council wants to crack down on parking in alleys.
Public comments will be taken April 6 on a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to park a vehicle in any public alley within the city in such a way that it would hinder access by emergency vehicles.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The ordinance would prohibit parking in an alley in such a way that vehicular travel would be obstructed or hindered, or access to abutting property would be blocked except for loading and unloading with the driver present. Permits would be issued by the city for placement and unloading waste receptables or other equipment needed for permitted service, repair or renovation of abutting structures.
Fine for the first violation would be $40, or up to $250 for repeat violations.
Written comments will be accepted until April 6.
The proposed ordinance is on the city’s website.
