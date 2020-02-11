OKANOGAN - The Okanogan City Council approve a budget amendment Feb. 4 to account for public works projects and a new union contract.
The amendment adds $469,674.93 to the budget for two construction projects that remain open from 2019 for water system and road improvements, the addition of a construction project on Lower Pine Street, and adjustment of public works department wages and benefits under a new contract.
The change brings the total 2020 budget to more than $11.51 million.
In other business, the council:
-Declared scrap metal as surplus. The public works department requested the declaration so the metal can be cleared from the construction path of the proposed levee rehabilitation project slated for later this year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
-Learned building official and public safety director interviews are coming soon. The building official position was vacated last fall with the death of Christian Johnson and the fire chief position by the resignation of Jerod Gavin. Duties of the latter have been expanded and renamed as public safety director.
