OKANOGAN – The city has a new $11.04 million budget for 2020.
Council members approved the new budget during their Nov. 19 meeting.
The spending plan anticipates nearly $1.32 million in current expense revenue and $1.54 million in expenditures. The beginning fund balance of $2.44 million is expected to be drawn down to around $2.22 million by the end of 2020.
Tourist promotion will see $23,923 in revenue and $44,345 in expenditures with a $96,162.52 beginning fund balance and is expected to be $75,740.52 by the end of the year.
Street fund expenditures are anticipated at $1.35 million, while sanitation spending is estimated at $651,553.38, water at $1.08 million and sewer at $1.95 million.
Total revenues and expenditures for all funds are anticipated at $11.04 million.
In earlier action, the council decided to raise property taxes by 1 percent and adjust various fees. The increase would generate an additional $3,137 per year for city coffers. Total property tax collection would rise from $313,663 this year to an estimated $316,801 next year.
City officials propose allocating the money to the general fund, $69,379; street fund, $237,917, and cemetery fund, $9,505.
Water, sewer and sanitation rates all will rise.
Under the water rate schedule, the residential base rate will go from $51.09 per month to $57 for the first 3,000 gallons used. Each additional 1,000 gallons used in a month would cost $2.50, up from $2.25.
Other water rates also would rise.
In the sewer area, the base rate for a single-family residence will go from $51.15 to $52.95. Other rates – such as for businesses or users outside the city limits – also would rise.
Under the city’s sanitation contract with Sunrise Disposal, a yearly increase can be sought by the company. The increase by Sunrise is 2.9 percent, with the city adding another 1 percent increase.
The one-can residential rate would go from $16.44 to $16.83 per month. Pickup of a 65-gallon cart would rise from $20.90 to $21.39 per month.
During the Nov. 19 meeting, the council also approved $40,345 in spending from the tourist promotion fund in 2020. Expenditures include City of Okanogan, $6,000; Okanogan County Historical Museum, $5,000; Okanogan Chamber of Commerce, $20,000; Okanogan-Ferry County chapter of Washington Pilots Association, $800; Okanogan County Tourism Council, $5,000; Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle, $3,545.
In other business, the council:
-Approved renewal of general casualty and liability insurance through Cities Insurance Association of Washington. The cost is $92,307.51, an increase of $6,354.51 from the 2019 policy.
The policy covers casualty loss on buildings and vehicles, general liability, uninsured motorist, elected officials errors and omissions, employment practices, boiler and machinery and bond coverage for four clerk’s office employees.
Included in the package is $3,500 for VIP Agency North as local service agency and broker.
-Agreed to continue participation in the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force. The city will pay $3,300 to be part of the multi-agency drug-fighting organization.
-Learned Okanogan will serve as lead agency for hiring a new building official. Tonasket and Oroville will participate.
The position was vacated with the Oct. 2 death of Christian Johnson.
