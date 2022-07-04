OKANOGAN – Okanogan’s 2023-2028 six-year transportation improvement plan was approved by the city council June 21, with reconstruction of North Third Avenue in three phases and several pavement overlay projects listed.
Council hosted a hearing on the plan, with no public comment offered. Most projects call for a mixture of local, state and federal funding.
Projects on the list, with cost estimates, include:
-Crack sealing various streets, $75,000.
-Reconstructing North Third Avenue from Irene Street to Greta Street, $968,500.
-Chip sealing various streets, $120,000.
-Constructing sidewalks along Second Avenue from Linden Street to Legion Park, $439,500.
-Overlaying pavement on Rose Street between First and Second avenues, $180,000.
-Overlaying pavement on Tyee Street between Second and Fifth avenues, $515,000.
-Overlaying Conconully Street between First and Second avenues, $172,000.
-Rebuilding Oak Street from Second Avenue to the Oak Street bridge, $486,600.
-Reconstructing Maple Street between Second and Sixth avenues, $283,000.
-Adding sidewalks and ramps to Seattle Street between Second and Fifth avenues, $250,000.
-Reconstructing North Fourth Avenue between Pine and Norman streets, $510,000.
-Overlaying pavement on Oak Street from Fourth Avenue to Pine Street, $264,000.
-Adding sidewalks and storm drains on Mill Street between Fifth and Eighth avenues, $214,000.
-Reconstructing Norman Street from North Third Avenue to the dead end, $355,000.
-Improving Sunrise Heights from Sixth Avenue to the end, $78,000.
-Reconstructing North Third Avenue from King Street to Irene Street, $968,500.
-Reconstructing North Third Avenue from Oak Street to King Street, $968,500.
-Reconstructing Railroad Avenue from Oak Street to the dead end, $156,000.
-Building a walking path from the Oak Street bridge to the Central Valley Sports Complex, $125,000.
-Overlaying and adding accessible sidewalk improvements to Oak Street east of the bridge to the city limits on North Van Duyn Avenue, $$7,655,600.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the city’s wastewater treatment plant won an award from the state Department of Ecology for 100 percent compliance with the city’s water discharge permit.
-Learned Chad Patterson was hired as a maintenance worker in public works.
-Received a final progress report from Pro-Pipe Inc. and accepted work for sanitary sewer cleaning and video inspection. Payment of $47,247.03 was approved.
-Approved an agreement with Okanogan County for street chip sealing. The maximum cost will be $127,000.
-Heard a progress report on Lower Pine Street improvements.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp is moving to Bellingham and will resign effective July 31. (The Chronicle carried a story on his announcement in the June 29 paper.)
