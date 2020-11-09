OKANOGAN – Utility rates will rise in 2021 within the city.
The city council, meeting Nov. 3 via Zoom, approved a new fee schedule, which includes utility rates.
Water rates will increase by 3.5 percent. The residential rate for the first 3,000 gallons used will be $59, up from $57 currently. Each additional 1,000 gallons will cost $2.59, up from $2.50.
The monthly sewer charge for a single-family residence will go from the current $52.95 per month to $54.80.
Once-a-week garbage pickup will rise from $16.83 this year to $17 next year for one can, while the 65-gallon cart rate will go from $21.39 to $21.60.
Dog licenses will remain the same, at $20 for spayed or neutered animals and $65 for unaltered dogs, and burn permits will remain at $20.
Swimming pool single admission will remain at $2 for those under age 18 and $5 for adults. An in-city youth season pass will cost $40 in 2021, down from $45, for the first child in a family. An in-city adult season pass will cost $80, down from $90, and a family pass will be $135, down from $150.
Non-resident season passes will cost $50 for the first child in a family, down from $60, and $95 for an adult, down from $110. The family rate will be $150, down from $165.
The day care rate will be $90 for up to six children, down from $100, and adult lap swim tickets will cost $60, down from $70.
Swim lessons will cost $40 per session, down from $45, for season ticket holders. The cost will be $50, down from $55, for those without a season ticket.
The council also conducted a hearing on the proposed 2021 budget. No public comments were offered.
Council had a first reading on the proposed budget. A second and final reading is planned Nov. 17.
The proposed budget anticipates $9.73 million in revenue, down from the 2020 budget of $9.99 million. The revenue side anticipates a $4.72 million beginning cash balance and $5 million revenue.
The proposed budget is balanced, with $9.73 million showing on the expenditure side, including a nearly $5.32 million ending fund balance.
In other business, the council:
-Conducted a public hearing on an annexation proposed by Vickie Morrison for 1.3 acres in the Okanorth Acres plat, 1831 A N. Second Ave. No public comments were offered.
The annexation was approved.
-Learned the Safe Routes to School sidewalk project for Virginia Grainger Elementary School is near completion.
-Learned the Second Avenue sidewalk project is near completion. A final progress estimate was approved.
-Learned $12,045 was requested by various organizations from the tourism tax fund. The deadline was extended to Dec. 13.
Requests so far include The Chronicle, $3,545; Okanogan County Historical Museum, $2,500; City of Okanogan, $6,000.
-Approved a state Transportation Improvement Board agreement for Lower Pine Street survey work.
-Approved a state Department of Transportation local agency agreement supplement.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp is still working on hiring a building official and public safety director/fire chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.