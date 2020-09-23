OKANOGAN – The Okanogan City Council, by a 4-1 vote Sept. 8, removed Councilman Cory Costello from the council and declared his position open.
Costello had three consecutive unexcused absences from council meetings on Aug. 4, Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.
Under state law, a council position “shall become vacant if the council member fails to attend three consecutive regular meetings of the council without being excused by the council.”
The city council’s rules of procedure also provide that a council member shall forfeit office by failing to attend three consecutive regular meetings without being excused.
Council members Greg Oyler, Denise Varner, Lisa Bauer and Wayne Turner voted yes, with Patricia Stanton voting no. Councilwoman Angelee Nanamkin was not present.
Costello will be informed by letter.
The city is advertising for someone to fill Position No. 3. Applicants must be registered voters and have lived within the city for the past year. The deadline for applying is 2 p.m. Oct. 2; city office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Candidates may be invited to make a short presentation to the council during its Oct. 6 meeting.
Application forms are available at the clerk’s office at city hall, 120 N. Third Ave.; on the city website, www.okanogancity.com, or by mail via request from the clerk’s office, 509-422-3600.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the public works department assisted with Cold Springs Fire suppression and that fencing around the airport was damaged by fire.
-Learned the Second Avenue sidewalk project has started.
-Learned the city is getting an additional $18,000 in CAREs funding through the state Department of Commerce.
-Heard a report from Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley about why 911 communications went down during the fire and options for prevent it. He praised fire district Nos. 3 and 8 for their fire response.
