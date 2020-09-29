OKANOGAN — Organizers of this year’s Okanogan County Fair virtual livestock sale are calling it a success.
According to livestock coordinator Lorie Caswell, the auction brought in $148,000.
“We have had over $20,000 in add-ons from businesses and family of the kids just trying to help support them,” she said.
Steers averaged $2,695, swine averaged $1,112 and lambs averaged $751.
During an Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee meeting Monday, Sept. 21, Chairman Mike Egerton said he was pleased with the turnout and applauded Caswell and all the volunteers that made the event successful.
In other business, the committee:
Elected officers. This year’s officers include Egerton, chairman; Wanda McFarland, vice chair; Bonny Theis, treasurer; and Carol Sivak, secretary.
Appointed subcommittee leaders.
Heard an update from queen Whitney Wilson about her project to refurbish the little beef barn.
The committee will meet again at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at 123 S. Fifth Ave., Okanogan.
