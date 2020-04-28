OKANOGAN - Okanogan County’s first recorded COVID-19 death was announced last week, just as the number of cases climbed from 14 to 23 in a five-day period.
The woman, 44, died April 18. Tests confirming the presence of coronavirus came back April 23, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
He said the woman, who was from the central valley area, had no underlying pre-conditions. She had been ill, but was not tested before her death.
Rodriguez said he sent one sample to the public health laboratory in Shoreline and had another test done at a lab in the county.
“Okanogan County Public Health and the Colville tribes (are) extremely saddened to report the first COVID-19-related death in Okanogan County,” said a public health briefing issued after Rodriguez’ announcement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones during this time.”
The district and tribe continue to investigate people who have had contact with everyone who tests positive, said the county.
“It is encouraged for you to cooperate and provide all the information you have in the contact investigations as they will aid us to address this pandemic. It is important to know who you have been in contact with an where you have been so as to assure everyone’s safety.”
Health officials said they believe the virus is more widespread in the county than the confirmed case counts sug-gest.
Specific testing criteria and limited testing supplies contribute to that belief, although Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said everyone who needs testing is getting tested.
As of April 26, there were 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Okanogan County. Of those, 13 are recovering and one person has died.
Distribution of cases includes Colville Indian Reservation, 12; Methow Valley, five; central valley (Malott to River-side), five; south county (Malott to Pateros), three, and north county (Riverside to Oroville), one.
Health officials and Okanogan County Emergency Management continue to urge people to practice social distanc-ing, limit contact with other people when going to the store or other locations, have just one person per household go to stores or other locations, and seek curbside delivery whenever possible.
“We’re starting to see a climb in numbers,” said Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall.
