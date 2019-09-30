OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School District has received a $1,500 award for safety needs in the district.
The school board, during its Sept. 25 meeting, heard kudos from North Central Educational Service District about the district’s incentive program to prevent trips, slips and falls in district building.
The award came as a result of the incentive work.
In other business, the board:
-Agreed to hire RexAnne Hennigs, high school C-squad volleyball coach and middle school dance coach; Steve Streeter, high school assistant girls’ soccer coach; Sam Buchert, middle school assistant football coach; Megan Blayne, winter cheer coach; Molly McNeil, middle school C-squad volleyball coach; True Riggle, special education para-educator; Maggie Gray, special education para-educator, and Yessica Gomez, middle school para-educator.
-Accepted the resignation of Megan Jensen, sixth grade social studies teacher.
-Set the November meeting for 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the district administration office, 115 Rose St.
-Discussed policies and procedures updates.
