OKANOGAN – Several extracurricular positions were filled by the Okanogan School Board during its Oct. 30 meeting.
Hired were Zach Spaet, middle school boys’ track coach; Rose Olcott, drama adviser; Kari Gillespie, Jill Streeter, Jancey Marsh, Katherine Beery, Angie Richards and Karen Chesledon, Virginia Grainger building leadership team; Martin Mitchell, sixth grade social studies teacher; Kathy Bryson, Rachel Lesamiz and Gilly Ward-Guthrie, middle school building leadership team; Cat D’Avignon, middle school Bulldog bonus hour teacher, and Rebecka Ellis, middle school Bulldog bonus hour para-educator.
The board also accepted the resignation of Andrew Knutson, middle-high school career and technical education teacher and wrestling coach, effective June 11, 2020.
In other business, the board heard financial reports and approved 2000 series policies and procedures.
