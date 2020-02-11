OKANOGAN - Several staff positions were filled when the Okanogan School Board met Jan. 29.
The board hired Sarah Weisner, middle school Knowledge Bowl coach; Rexi Hennigs, middle school girls’ basketball C-squad coach; Martin Mitchell, middle school assistant wrestling coach; Daniel Lopez, custodian; Summer Smith, Bonny Theis, Shayla Picard, Heather Downey and Rachel Abrahamson, Virginia Grainger Elementary School after-school tutors, and Daelene Mursick, Virginia Grainger special education para-educator.
Board members also accepted the resignations of Jordan Lesamiz, assistant high school track coach, and Mary Whiteside, Virginia Grainger special education para-educator effective March 31.
A leave of absence was approved for Ericka Roberts, lead preschool teacher, from Feb. 28 to May 25.
In other business, the board:
-Extended Superintendent Ashley Goetz’s contract through June 30, 2023. Her pay will not change from the current school year to the 2020-21 year.
Newly negotiated is the ability to work outside the district administration office one day per week.
-Received a donation of $2,500 from 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Omak, to help students in need of incidental items such as associated student body cards, physical education uniforms, caps and gowns, and other items.
-Approved the outreach and alternative schools school improvement plan for the 2019-20 school year.
-Approved a policy and procedure dealing with revenues from local, state and federal sources.
-Approved a bid from Jones Brothers Construction to demolish the district-owned house at 335 S. Fifth Ave.
The house is across South Fifth Avenue from the high school parking lot and kitty corner to Dawson Gym.
