OKANOGAN – Jeremy Patrick, who has been interim fire chief for several months, has been hired as Okanogan’s new public safety director.
Patrick was introduced to the city council during its Dec. 15 Zoom meeting.
Jon Kiernan, who was hired in June after the October 2019 departure of Jerod Gavin, resigned earlier this year because of a family emergency that took him back to Oklahoma. Omak Chief Kevin Bowling was named interim chief, but resigned the position at the end of August.
Patrick was then named interim chief.
The public safety director position encompasses the fire chief job plus other duties.
Patrick said he has been an Okanogan volunteer firefighter for 12 years.
He also serves as co-chief of Fire District No. 3, which covers rural Okanogan, Omak and Malott.
Mayor Jon Culp also announced that Bryan Forbus will join the city as building official/permit administrator. He is from Auburn, Ala.
Forbus succeeds Ron Booher, who was hired in April to succeed Christian Johnson, who died Oct. 2, 2019, after being injured a month earlier while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire southwest of town.
Booher resigned after less than three months on the job, saying he planned to look for less stressful work elsewhere.
The city contracted with Okanogan County for most building services in the interim periods.
In other business, the council:
-Extended the garbage collection and disposal contract with Sunrise Disposal until Feb. 17, 2026.
-Learned Public Works Director Shawn Davisson helped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plant 75 ponderosa pine trees on city property up Salmon Creek.
-Learned the business and tourism committee reviewed requests and recommends funding the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce request for $15,000 in tourist tax money for 2021.
-Approved an ordinance amending the 2020 budget to recognize additional revenues and expenditures for the Safe Routes to School project serving Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
-Approved an amendment to the negotiated rate for services in the 2021-22 law enforcement contract with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. The city will pay $325,141 per year for 2021 and 2022.
-Approved the 2020-21 Multiforce customer support services agreement for $1,725.15 for aviation fuel software and hardware technical support, software updates, replacement and repair of failed hardware components and “end of life” components for the system.
-Accepted the Safe Routes to School project with Neppel Electrical as complete.
