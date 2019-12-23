OKANOGAN – Upgrades are coming to the Virginia Grainger Elementary School playground.
The district recently was awarded a $200,000 Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools grant by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“I wrote the grant this fall in hopes it would allow us to put down ADA-compliant ground cover and update some of our play equipment,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
