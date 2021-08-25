OKANOGAN – The city has received an $11,200 grant to complete a required update to the city shoreline master program.
The city council on Aug. 17 authorized Contract Planner Chris Johnson to coordinate with the state Department of Ecology to accept the grant.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the city received a $475,750 surface transportation block grant for the Oak Street improvement project.
-Accepted the pavement preservation project as complete and authorized a $68,274.40 payment to Central Paving, Ellensburg.
