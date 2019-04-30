OKANOGAN – Washington Poetry Out Loud champion Madeline Luther, an Okanogan High School student, is competing this week in the event’s national finals.
Luther was scheduled for semifinal competition Tuesday evening. Nine finalists will compete at 7 tonight, May 1, at the Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The finals will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNQV49gQA8Q.
Luther won the state title March 2.
She is the first Okanogan student to win the state championship. As state champion, Luther won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete for $50,000 in scholarships at the national level. The national winner gets a $20,000 college scholarship.
She is coached by Methow Arts poetry coach Thome George. Locally, Okanogan English teachers Dennis O’Connor and Sandra Colbert, and drama teacher Trisha Bradley helped Luther prepare.
