OKANOGAN – The city gave $84,000 in grants to local businesses as part of its federal CARES Act allocation.
Okanogan had money left over from its CARES Act allocation, so the city council decided to offer grants to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money went to 26 recipients, 29 percent of which are minority-owned businesses and 44 of which are owned or co-owned by women, said Mayor Jon Culp.
The program was administered in partnership with the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce. Deadline for applications was Nov. 30.
During its Nov. 17 meeting, via Zoom, the council approved a resolution creating a coronavirus relief fund grant to assist qualifying business owners address “the very real economic burdens of COVID,” said the council.
Okanogan Chamber of Commerce board member Denise Varner, also a city council member, said the city used CARES money for a variety of items, including plexiglass dividers, personal protective equipment, laptops for remote working and so on, but had some left over. The money had to be spent by Nov. 30.
The council voted 5-0, with one abstention, to create the loan fund. As a chamber board member, Varner recused herself from voting.
Businesses within the city’s three business districts – C1, C2 and C3 - could apply for grants of $1,000-$5,000 as long as they could attest to suffering economic hardship during the pandemic.
Varner said businesses operating in residential districts by permit were not eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.