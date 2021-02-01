WASHINGTON, D.C. — Okanogan High School graduate Robert Johnson received a presidential commendation Jan. 19 for his work on the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 response.
Johnson is the son of Richard and Mary, Johnson, Okanogan, and a 1991 graduate of Okanogan High School.
President Donald Trump announced commendations to Johnson and 51 others on Jan. 19, the day before he left the White House.
Operation Warp Speed is a public-private partnership initiated by the U.S. government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, according to the federal government.
Richard Johnson said his son works for the government and is not able to talk about his work, even to his family.
“When Mary and I got our vaccine shots last week we were thinking of Robert,” said Richard Johnson.
Robert Johnson, who has a doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of North Carolina, is director of the influenza and emerging infectious diseases division of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a component of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
He has bachelor of science degrees in microbiology, and molecular biology and biochemistry from the University of Idaho.
According to a biographical information sheet, the division, known as BARDA, is charged with the advanced development and procurement of medical countermeasures to prepare and respond to pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases.
In January 2020, Johnson was named BARDA’s incident commander for the COVID-19 response “and has been responsible for designing, leading and building out BARDA’s COVID-19 portfolio across the therapeutic and vaccine investment areas during the pandemic,” said the biography.
With Operation Warp Speed, he led a 50-plus-person team “managing development of a portfolio of five vaccine candidates from early development through licensure, including 30,ooo-plus-person clinical trials, and large-scale commercial manufacturing of 100-plus million doses,” according to his resume.
He also oversaw critical transition functions for distribution, including labeling and dose availability.
Before joining BARDA, Johnson served for 14 years in positions of increasing responsibility at the division of microbiology and infectious diseases within the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with the National Institutes of Health.
He later was director of the Office of Regulatory Affairs, focusing on “licensure pathways” for biodefense and emerging infectious diseases vaccines and therapeutics, held leadership roles in the division’s responses to influenza and other EID outbreaks, and served as scientific lead for clinical trials of Ebola and yellow fever vaccines.
He also served as acting director for the Office of Clinical Research Resources.
Before joining government agencies, he worked for private pharmaceutical companies and as a technical expert to other organizations, including the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Defense and the World Health Organization.
“Mary and I are proud of Robert and Roy (Johnson, their other son) for committing their lives to helping others,” said Richard Johnson, retired superintendent of the Okanogan School District. “The education Robert and Roy received from Okanogan School District helped lay the foundation for what they are able to do today.”
Roy Johnson is principal of the Okanogan district’s alternative school programs.
Among the other 51 Operation Warp Speed members receiving presidential commendations were Gens. Mark Milley and Gustave Perna, Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Drs. Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci and Moncef Slaoui.
