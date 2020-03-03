OKANOGAN – A new construction technology teacher was hired Feb. 26 by the Okanogan School Board.
Tim Dailey will teach middle and high school construction technology classes next year. He succeeds longtime teacher Andy Knutson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Other hirings approved by the board include Toni Brown, high school associated student body adviser; Terri Mail, high school assistant softball coach; Chad Peterson, high school boys’ assistant soccer coach, and Molly McNeil, high school assistant track coach.
The board also accepted the resignation of Carrie Stokes, director of special services, and Jesse White, high school agricultural education teacher.
In other business, the board:
-Approved the 6000 series of policies and procedures.
-Approved the 2020-21 school calendar. Classes will start Aug. 26 and dismiss for the year June 10, 2021.
Days off for students include Sept. 7, Labor Day; Sept. 11, fair day; Oct. 16, professional development for teachers; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 23-25, parent-teacher-student conferences; Nov. 25-27, Thanksgiving break; Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2021, winter break; Jan. 18, 2021, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 12, 2021, professional development day; Feb. 15, 2021, Presidents Day; March 5, 2021, professional development day; March 18-19, 2021, parent-teacher-student conferences; April 5-9, 2021, spring break, and May 31, 2021, Memorial Day.
Early release days are Oct. 30, end of quarter; Dec. 18, winter break; Jan. 22, 2021, end of quarter; March 26, 2021, end of quarter, and June 10, 2021, last day of school.
