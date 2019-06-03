OKANOGAN – A new middle school principal has been hired to succeed Brett Baum, who is leaving to become superintendent in the Liberty School District near Spokane.
Dorinda Belcher was named to the position May 29 by the Okanogan School Board.
Several other positions were filled by the board: Business manager, Debra Sharp; elementary summer school para-educator, Sergio Duarte; elementary bilingual summer school teacher, Heather Downey; Camp Invention director, Alicia O’Dell; fall cheer coach, Megan Blayne; special services secretary, Kimberly Bird; middle school English/language arts teacher, Molly McNeil.
The board accepted resignations from Jeff Cheeseman, science club adviser; Trisha Roach, fall cheer coach, and Michelle Daling, head middle school volleyball coach.
In other business, the board:
-Approved 2018-19 out-of-endorsement staff assignments for Gilly Ward Guthrie, middle school keyboarding; Trisha Roach, middle school/high school drama, and Jim Anderson, high school Spanish.
-Approved 2019-20 out-of-endorsement staff assignment for Brittany Carden, middle-high school counselor.
-Approved Washington Interscholastic Activities Association membership.
-Accepted bids for surplus items.
-Heard monthly financial reports.
-Approved the new 3000 series of policies and procedures.
