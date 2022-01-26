OKANOGAN – The city’s levee along the Okanogan River doesn’t meet protection standard and significant investment would be needed to bring it back into minimal compliance.
The city council had a hearing during its Jan. 18 meeting, conducted via Zoom, on the state Department of Commerce community development block grant contract closeout report for the Second Avenue levee repair study.
Key findings of the study, as presented by Planner Chris Johnson, include:
-The levee was built to provide flood protection to a 10-year flow.
-There have been 10 instances since 1930 when the Okanogan River exceeded that design standard.
-Levee condition has been deemed unsatisfactory and does not meet the 10-year protection standard.
-The city has secured legal easements for all but four properties underlying the 2,800 linear foot levee that extends from the Oak Street bridge to a point near Legion Park.
-Significant investment will be needed to bring the levee back to the minimally complaint condition (including vegetation and structure removal in indemnified trespass situations).
Johnson reviewed the Gray and Osborne Engineering report, which provides four alternatives based on a combination of improving flood protection, likely cost of each action, the potential long-term costs of each action, and the improved quality of life supported by each action.
Later in the meeting, the council agreed to approve the contract closeout portion of the project.
Among council members’ questions:
-Why is the focus on North Second Avenue and not South First Avenue?
-How welcoming are the residents on North Second Avenue to possible improvements?
-Could the city do a taking of the properties needed to do the improvements?
-How can Highway 215 (Second Avenue) be protected without extending the levee?
Johnson said he plans to meet with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on Jan. 27 to discuss the report.
He’s also preparing a letter to property owners about maintenance cost sharing under through the Corps.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the project to replace the library’s heating and cooling system is moving along.
-Approved a contract with Vision Municipal Solutions for software and technical support.
-Approved the annual maintenance agreement with 1st Class Office Solutions for the city’s folder-inserter.
-Learned Trango plans to relocate the existing bus stop from Second Avenue to the alley behind the Trango office.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp planned to sign a commitment letter with Summit Law Group to represent the city in negotiations with the Teamsters union.
