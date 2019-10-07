OKANOGAN – The city’s management team plans to talk about options for filling the building official position vacated by the death of Christian Johnson.
Johnson died Oct. 2 of injuries suffered while fighting a Sept. 1 fire southwest of Okanogan.
Mayor Jon Culp said the city could continue sharing an official with Tonasket and Oroville, join with another entity or go in a different direction.
“We will try to come up with options,” he said. “They are big shoes to fill.”
The three cities and Okanogan County signed agreements in early September so the county building department could provide inspections through Dec. 31.
In Okanogan, other staff members have picked up some of Johnson’s duties.
“We’re getting most of it done,” said Culp.
Johnson “was pretty good about leaving a paper trail” of projects on which he was working, Culp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.