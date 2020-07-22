OKANOGAN — A local man died July 17 when his pickup truck went off Columbia River Road near the bighorn sheep monument.
Brent Gillespie, 52, Okanogan, failed to negotiate a turn, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez. The vehicle went over an embankment and through a boulder field toward Omak Lake.
It overturned several times and came to rest on its top, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said his department and Okanogan Fire Department responded to the crash.
Rodriguez said Gillespie, who died at the scene, was wearing a seatbelt.
Because of the terrain and the truck’s location about 100 feet off the road, a tow truck hauled the battered vehicle back to the road before Gillespie’s body could be removed, Rodriguez said. The process took about seven hours.
Omak Fire Department was called back to the scene to extricate the body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.