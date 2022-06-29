OKANOGAN – Jon K. Culp, Okanogan mayor for the past 8.5 years, is resigning so he can moved to Bellingham and attend graduate school at Western Washington University.
His resignation is effective July 31, he said Monday, June 27.
Culp said he is working with city staff and Mayor Pro Tempore Wayne Turner to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.
Culp, an Okanogan High School graduate, was elected in 2013 and took office Jan. 1, 2014. He previously served on the city council and Board of Adjustment since 2000.
He said during his tenure he has seen the community navigate several natural disasters, including the Carlton Complex fire of 2014, Okanogan Complex fire of 2015, flood fight of 2018 and coronavirus pandemic.
“The citizens came together collectively to fight through these difficulties each time,” said his announcement.
Culp said he also had the pleasure of overseeing project such as the installation of new water lines on Second and Fifth avenues; new sidewalks, curbs and gutters along Second and Fifth avenues, and new roadbed construction on South Fifth Avenue in front of the school complex and on Third Avenue and Pine Street around city hall and the county courthouse.
He said the city also worked with Okanogan Kiwanis Club on several projects to replace or enhance facilities for youngsters at the Central Valley Sports Complex and Alma Park, the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce on several projects such as the tribute to photographer Frank S. Matsura at the bottom of Pine Street and salmon sculptures of salmon on the Oak Street bridge railing.
Culp said he’s grateful to the city staff and community for its support and involvement in the city, adding that it’s been an honor to serve and that he hopes he left the city better than he found it.
