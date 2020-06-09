OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Historical Museum, 1410 N. Second Ave., will not open this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wilson Research Center also will remain be closed to the general public.
Researchers can make appointments on an individual basis, or people can request information via email at ochs@ncidata.com or by phone at 509-422-4272.
Information also is online at www.okanoganhistory.org or on Facebook at Okanogan County Historical Society.
For the society’s other affiliated museums:
-The Conconully Museum is closed, but may open for visits by appointment on Saturdays in July.
-Old Molson, which is outdoors, is open.
-Molson Schoolhouse Museum is closed until further notice.
-Shafer Museum, Winthrop, is open for strolling the museum grounds. The buildings are scheduled to open sometime later this summer.
