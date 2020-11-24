OKANOGAN – The city has money left over from its federal CARES Act allocation, so it’s offering grants to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its Nov. 17 meeting, via Zoom, the council approved a resolution creating a coronavirus relief fund grant to assist qualifying business owners address “the very real economic burdens of COVID,” said the council.
Okanogan Chamber of Commerce board member Denise Varner, also a city council member, said the city used CARES money for a variety of items, including plexiglass dividers, personal protective equipment, laptops for remote working and so on. The money has to be spent by Nov. 30 “and it was hard to decide how to spend it,” she said.
About $60,000-$70,000 is available.
The council voted 5-0, with one abstention, to create the loan fund. As a chamber board member, Varner recused herself from voting.
The city and chamber have joined to help ensure the timely identification and distribution of the money by the federal deadline. City deadline for applying is 10 a.m. Nov. 30.
Businesses within the city’s three business districts – C1, C2 and C3 - can apply for grants of $1,000-$5,000 if they can attest to suffering economic hardship during the pandemic.
“The application is very simple – attest you suffered a financial loss, including your UBI number, sign, date and submit the application,” said a city announcement.
A UBI number is a state business registration number.
Varner said businesses operating in residential districts by permit are not eligible.
She said she has been going door to door to see if business operators are interested in applying, and found a few who said they were doing well financially and urged that the money be given to businesses in greater need.
Completed applications should be placed in the drop box at the main door to city hall, 120 N. Third Ave. City offices are closed to the public because of the pandemic.
A map of city business districts is on the chamber’s website, www.okchamber.com, and through a link on the chamber’s Facebook page.
