OKANOGAN - The Okanogan City Council has approved an anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy.
The policy was approved during the Dec. 3 meeting.
Under the policy, the city wants to foster and maintain a work environment free from discrimination, intimidation or any kind of unlawful harassment.
“In keeping with this commitment, the city will not tolerate harassment, intimidation or discrimination from its employees, volunteers or elected officials against anyone, including other employees, volunteers, elected officials, contractors, vendors, members of the public or other third parties.”
In other business, the council:
-Approved the 2020-2022 law enforcement contract with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Under the agreement, the sheriff’s office will provide a minimum of 115 hours per week of coverage in town. The city will pay $303,870 for the next three years, Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022.
-Designated The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle as the city’s official newspaper for 2020.
