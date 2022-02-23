OKANOGAN – The Okanogan City Council on Feb. 15 approved an agreement between the Washington State Patrol and city for fire response.
The agreement is an updated version of one the city has signed before.
It provides a process to notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel and equipment quickly to any local fire jurisdiction in the state that has expended all local and mutual aid resources in attempting to manage, mitigate and control and emergency incident or situation for the protection of life and property.
Councilman Eric Lind Sr. abstained from voting because he is on the volunteer fire department.
In other business, the council:
-Learned a new heating and cooling unit was installed in the library.
-Learned people can file public safety-related complaints online through the city website or pick up a form at city hall.
-Awarded the contract for Lower Pine Street improvements to Rudnick and Sons, East Wenatchee, for $331,148.22. The engineer’s estimate was $330,092.50.
Other bidders were Larry Brown Construction, Bellingham; Central Paving, Ellensburg, and J.M. Pacific Construction, Moses Lake.
