OKANOGAN – Nineteen months after it was heavily damaged in the Cold Springs Fire, the transmission line between Okanogan and Ophir substations is back on line.
Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners heard the announcement during their April 11 meeting.
About 40 percent of the line was destroyed when the wildfire came through in September 2020, but the PUD decided to upgrade the entire transmission line. Wooden poles have been replaced with steel structures and equipment has been upgraded as needed to allow for greater capacity.
Crews will continue working on the Ophir-Brewster portion of the line, and completion is expected early this summer. Cost of the project is estimated at $13 million.
PUD officials say they expect about $4.6 million in repayments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; about $200,000 has been paid so far.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a financial report for 2021, showing a total of $62.5 million in revenue over the year, $45.1 million in expenses, $4.3 million in debt service, and $17.2 million in capital expenditures.
-Learned the PUD ended the year within key performance indicators and anticipates official audited financial results by the end of May.
