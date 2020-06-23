OKANOGAN – Transportation improvement projects for 2021-26 are outlined in the city’s new six-year transportation improvement plan, which was approved June 16 by the city council.
The council met online via the Zoom platform.
A public hearing on the plan was conducted. No comments were received.
The plan, as prioritized by the city, calls for:
-Chip sealing various roads. Estimated cost is $20,000.
-Reconstructing Third Avenue from Irene Street to Greta Street. The project would include installation of new water and sewer mains, rolled curb and gutters on both sides of the street, a sidewalk on one side, storm drainage facilities, signs and promotion of bicycle awareness.
Project estimate is $968,500, with $920,075 from state money and $48,425 from local funds. The project would be built in 2021 and 2022.
-Constructing sidewalks along Second Avenue from Lynden Street to Legion Park. Estimated construction cost is $439,500, with $417,500 from the state and $22,000 from local funds.
Work is estimated for 2022-23.
-Pavement overlay on Rose Street between First and Second avenues, including a six-foot sidewalk, curb, gutter and storm drainage. Estimated cost is $180,000, all from local funds, with construction in 2022.
-Pavement overlay on Tyee Street between Second and Fifth avenues, including a six-foot sidewalk, curb, gutter and storm drainage. Estimated cost is $515,000, with $489,250 coming from state funds and $25,750 from local funds.
Construction is projected for 2022.
-Pavement overlay on Conconully Street between First and Second avenues, including a six-foot sidewalk, curb, gutter and storm drainage. Estimated cost is $172,000, with $163,400 coming from the state and $8,600 from local funds.
Construction is projected for 2022.
-Reconstruction of Lower Pine Street between Third and Fifth avenues, including curb and gutter on both sides, sidewalk on one side and storm drainage. Estimated cost is $341,500, with $307,350 coming from the state and$34,150 from local funds.
Project starting year would be 2021.
-Reconstruction of Maple Street between Second and Sixth avenues. The project would include replacing existing water and sewer mains, relocating overhead utilities underground, adding curb and gutter, and improving the road slope.
Estimated cost is $283,000, with $268,850 coming from the state and $14,150 from local funds. Construction is estimated for 2023-24.
-Constructing sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps on Seattle Street from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue. Estimated cost is $250,000, with $237,500 coming from the state and $12,500 from local funds.
Construction would be in 2023-24.
-Reconstructing North Fourth Avenue from Norman Street to Pine Street, including sidewalk, curb, gutter and storm drainage. Estimated cost is $510,000, with $484,500 coming from the state and $25,500 from local funds.
Project years are 2023 and 2024.
-Pavement overlay on Oak Street from Fourth Avenue to Pine Street, including sidewalk, curb, gutter and storm drainage. Estimated project cost is $264,000, with $250,800 from state funds and $13,200 from local funds.
Project years would be 2023 and 2024.
-Sidewalk on Mill Street between Fifth and Eighth avenues. Estimated cost of the 2024-25 project is $214,000, with $203,300 from the state and $10,700 from local funds.
-Reconstruct Norman Street from Third Avenue to the street’s end. Estimated cost is $355,000, with all of the funds from the city. Anticipated project years are 2024 and 2025.
-Chip seal Sunrise Heights from Sixth Avenue to the street’s end. Estimated cost of the 2024-25 project is $78,000, with $74,100 from the state and $3,900 from local funds.
-Reconstructing North Third Avenue from King Street to Irene Street, including new water and sewer mains, rolled curb and gutter on both sides, sidewalk on one side, storm drainage, signs and bicycle awareness promotion.
Estimated cost is $968,500, with $920,075 from the state and $48,425 from local coffers. Anticipated construction would be in 2025-26.
-Reconstructing North Third Avenue from Oak Street to King Street, including new water and sewer mains, rolled curb and gutter on both sides, sidewalk on one side, storm drains, signs and bicycle awareness promotion.
Estimated cost of the 2025-26 project is $968,500, with $920,075 from the state and $48,425 in local funds.
-Reconstruction of North Railroad Avenue from Oak Street to the street’s end. The project would increase pavement width to address storm runoff, curb, gutter and sidewalk on both sides.
Estimated cost of the 2025-26 project is $156,000, all from local funds.
-Building a walking path from the Oak Street bridge to the Central Valley Sports Complex. A railroad pedestrian crossing would be needed.
Estimated cost is $125,000, with $100,000 from federal funds and $25,000 from local funds. Projected years are 2025-26.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the water revenue bond debt of $483,225.09 was transferred from North Cascades Bank to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
-Learned the clerk’s office is working on COVID-19 relief. An agreement for CARES Act funding of $79,200 is needed before the city can collect revenue.
-Learned 61 utility delinquent notices were sent.
-Had the first reading of an ordinance amending and repealing portions of municipal code dealing with the fire department. A second reading is planned July 7.
-Approved a resolution creating overhead cost allocation and adequate reserve policies for the city.
-Accepted the 2019 water system improvements project as complete.
-Approved an agreement for professional construction engineering services with Gray and Osborne engineers, Seattle, for the Virginia Grainger Elementary School Safe Routes to School project. The contract amount is $53,800.
-Approved the wastewater treatment plant vertical fine screen repair and maintenance project with Huber Technology Inc. The cost is $7,428.51.
