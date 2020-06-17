OKANOGAN – An in-person commencement service is planned Aug. 8 for Okanogan School District alternative program graduates.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will be in accordance with state guidelines “of whatever phase we are in,” said alternative program Principal Roy Johnson. “If we are in Phase 3, which is (groups of) less than 50, we will be doing groups of five with each student being able to bring eight guests.”
Graduates will be seated in the bleachers, with friends and family seated on the football field. Guests will be asked to bring their own seating and follow social distancing guidelines.
“We did consider having the graduation in July but wanted to pick a date that had the best chance for Okanogan County to be in Phase 4 so graduates and their families could all be in attendance,” said a letter sent to graduates.
Photographs will be available.
Graduates include:
Okanogan Outreach – Payton Anic,Elizabeth Bigwolf, Eduardo Bohorquez, Ethan Calus, Solamein Campbell, Samantha Carden, Erica Castaneda, Terry “Sam” Dennis, Spencer Fall, Sheldon Fields, Emiliano Garcia-Atchison, Andrew Harris, Brady Harvey, Tayla Hubbard-Edwards, Alyssa Hyde-Moomaw, Kendra Manley, Stephanie Marquez, Tania Martinez, Melissa Penley, Adrien Pinkham, Sundae Tanphantourath, Brianna Thompson, Daniel Valdovinos, Braden Waters, Eugene Woolbert, Troy Wood, Daniel Youngblood.
Okanogan Alternative – Cece Clark, Peyton Grenn, Sean Morgan, Seth Thompson, Paulina Vazquez.
