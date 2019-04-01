OKANOGAN – The 2019-20 school year will start Aug. 28 in the Okanogan School District.
School board members approved the calendar during their March 27 meeting.
Teacher work days are Aug. 26-27, with classes starting Aug. 28. There’s no school Sept. 2 for Labor Day or Sept. 6 for the Okanogan County Fair.
Students also will get Oct 18, Nov. 11 and Nov. 27-29 off, for teacher professional day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving break, respectively, and Dec. 23-31 and Jan. 1-3, 2020, winter break. In 2020, no-school days are Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 17, Presidents Day; March 13, teacher professional day; March 30 to April 3, spring break; May 14, teacher professional day, and May 25, Memorial Day.
Baccalaureate for seniors will be June 5, 2020, with graduation the next day, June 6. Alternative/outreach graduation is set for June 10.
Classes will dismiss for the year June 11, 2010. Early release is planned.
Other early release days for students are Nov. 17, Dec. 20, March 27, 2020.
In other business, the board:
-Hired Chad Peterson as high school assistant soccer coach, Brandon Zaragoza as high school assistant track coach and Kate Forest as high school assistant tennis coach.
-Accepted the resignations of Joanne Street, kitchen helper/server, and Brett Read, custodian.
-Approved revisions of the 1000 series of district policies and procedures.
-Accepted the classroom addition to Virginia Grainger Elementary School as complete.
-Changed the April board meeting date to Tuesday, April 30, in the high school library. The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. and will include career and technical education program presentations.
