OKANOGAN – A technology levy sought by the Okanogan School District will be resubmitted to voters in November.
The request failed to garner enough yes votes on Feb. 8. The final count was 507 yes, or 47.7 percent, and 556 no, or 52.3 percent.
“We heard our voters and understand the climate is not conducive to rerunning right now,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “However, the funding is vital to keeping our technology department up and running.”
She said school officials believe it’s important to listen to constituents “and respect their uncertainty right now.”
The district sought a six-year technology levy, with collections starting in 2023. It would have authorized acquiring, installing and maintaining technological hardware and software; conducting student and staff training, and improving communication and security.
Collections were proposed at $271,966 in 2023, $281,485 in 2024, $291,337 in 2025, $301,534 in 2026, $312,087 in 2027 and $323,011 in 2028. Estimated levy rate was 70 cents per $1,000 assessed property valuation each year.
Okanogan’s was one of a trio of area school measures to go down during the Feb. 8 election. Also failing were requests in Tonasket and Oroville.
Measures passed in Pateros, Curlew, Lake Chelan and Grand Coulee (two requests).
