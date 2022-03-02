OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School Board revised the 2021-22 calendar to account for two snow days when classes were canceled.
The last day of school now will be June 16, the board decided during its Feb. 23 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Hired Martin Mitchell as high school assistant boys’ soccer coach; Steve Brown, high school assistant baseball coach; Greg Edelman, bus driver; Michelle Philmon, custodian, and Lindsey Valdovinos, juvenile program para-educator.
-Accepted the resignations of Ashley Nicholson, special education para-educator; Dee Mursick, special education para-educator; Tom Morris, grounds; Aaron Nickelson, high school history teacher, and Nancy Bishop, Virginia Grainger special education teacher.
-Approved two contracts for Mike Parker to be lead negotiator for Okanogan Education Association and Public School Employees contract negotiations this year.
-Approved career and technical education advisory committee members’ appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.