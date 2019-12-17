OMAK - The Colville Confederated Tribes and Okanogan River Airshed Partnership have received a clean air excellence award for community action from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Kris Ray, air quality program manager for the tribe, accepted the award Nov. 6 in Washington, D.C.
The clean air excellence awards program, in its 16th year, is sponsored by EPA’s office of air and radiation, as suggested by the Clean Air Act. It recognizes and honors individuals and organization that have undertaken the risks of innovation, served as pioneers in their fields, advanced public understanding of air pollution and improved air quality.
Each recipient has either directly or indirectly reduced emissions of criteria pollutants, hazardous air pollutants and/or greenhouse gases.
The tribe and partnership were honored for work to reduce fine particulate matter in the air, said Ray.
According to the partnership’s mission statement, it seeks non-regulatory community projects, programs, partnerships and outreach opportunities which increase understanding of PM2.5 air pollution in the Okanogan River Airshed, will help to reduce it.
“This is a wonderful group of community members who are working together to improve our lives and health,” said Ray.
The partners group includes the tribe, Okanogan Conservation District, Okanogan County Emergency Management, Okanogan County Community Action Council, EPA, state Department of Natural Resources, state Department of Ecology and M3 Consulting Group.
