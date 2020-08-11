OKANOGAN – The city’s new public safety director/fire chief, Jon Kiernan, has resigned.
His resignation was submitted Aug. 3 to Mayor Jon Culp, the mayor reported to the city council during its Aug. 4 meeting. Kiernan cited a family emergency in Oklahoma as his reason.
Kiernan was hired in May.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling was named interim fire chief, a position he filled from the end of October 2019 until Kiernan’s hiring. Bowling succeeded Fire Chief Jerod Gavin, who resigned.
Culp said he is talking to the second-ranking applicant from the recent hiring process before advertising the position.
Kiernan’s resignation means the city is again looking for a public safety officer/fire chief and building official. Ron Booher, who was hired in May to succeed the late Christian Johnson, resigned in early July. He indicated he wanted a less stressful job.
The building official position application period closed Aug. 7.
Culp said he will triage and address urgent and critical code enforcement matters, which are part of the public safety position.
In other business, the council learned Culp has been appointed to the Association of Washington Cities’ equity committee.
