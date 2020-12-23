OKANOGAN – Okanogan High School was closed for three days last week because of an identified school transmission of COVID-19.
Classes went to an all-online format Wednesday, Dec. 16. Meals were available for pickup in the cafetorium.
Virginia Grainger Elementary School and Okanogan Middle School continued with in-person, alternating-day classes through Friday, when the district dismissed for two weeks of winter break.
Okanogan County Public Health advised the district to close the high school.
Through the contact tracing process, identified close contacts and possible exposures will be notified individually by school staff or the health district.
“Stay healthy,” said an announcement from Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “We want to keep our students and staff safe and healthy in order to remain open to in-person learning. To avoid future closures, and to protect yourself and others, we must work together as a community to follow the basic guidelines to prevent COVID-19.
“Please continue to social distance, properly wear a face covering, wash your hands regularly, and do not attend/host large gatherings. Most importantly, if you are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms, or do not feel well, please do not come to school.”
Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan Public Health, said some staff at the school were exposed to the virus and tested positive.
“I applaud the superintendent, principal and school nurse for identifying it early on,” she said. “They tried to mitigate it early … it was a prudent decision” to switch to online learning.
Goetz said the safety and well-being of students and employees is the district’s top priority.
“We continue to monitor the evolving health crisis caused by the coronavirus,” she said.
