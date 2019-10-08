OKANOGAN – Parents of Okanogan School Districts students can get school-related messages on their mobile devices.
As of today, Oct. 9, the district can deliver text messages about events, school closures, safety alerts and other topics straight to phones and other devices.
This evening, parents and guardians will receive a text message from SchoolMessenger asking them to reply “Y” or “YES” to participate in this program. People can opt in early by texting “YES” to 67587. People can opt out by replying “STOP” to one of the messages.
Those who do not receive a message are asked to contact their children’s school to make sure their mobile number is in the school system.
