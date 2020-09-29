OLYMPIA – The City of Okanogan has been scolded by the Washington State Auditor’s Office for not having adequate internal controls to ensure compliance with federal procurement requirements.
During 2019, the city spent $507,516 in highway planning and construction grant funding for one project, a rebuild of Pine Street.
Federal regulations require grant recipients to establish and follow certain internal controls to ensure compliance with program requirements. The controls include understanding grant requirements and monitoring the effectiveness of established controls, said the state audit report released Sept. 14.
Recipients also have to follow their own written procurement procedures and maintain written standards of conduct covering conflicts of interest and governing the actions of employees, the report said.
The auditor’s office said the city’s procedures did not conform to or include federal procurement requirements and did not include procedures for other methods of procurement, nor did the city maintain written standards of conduct relating to employees involved in the selection, award and administration of federal contracts.
No dollar amount was questioned, nor were there any specific allegations of wrongdoing by any employee.
The auditor’s office said the city has not received a federal grant compliance audit recently, and relied on its grant agreement and external engineering firm to understand procurement requirements.
“City staff were unaware of the federal requirements to establish written procedures for procurement and standards of conduct,” said the auditor’s office.
Although the city did not have written procedures in place, it did comply with federal requirements when soliciting competitive bids for the project, the state found.
In response, the city said its council approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation and federal highways program in 2016, which “in effect authorized the city to follow federal law with respect to procurement procedures.”
The agreement and subsequent agreements concerning advertisement of the project, selection of the consultant and contractor were reviewed by the state Department of Transportation’s regional local programs engineer and assistant engineer; federal highway representatives in Olympia; the city engineer, attorney, clerk-treasurer and director of public works, and approved by the city council, said the response.
City officials also cited other opportunities for state or federal officials to question its policies.
In both 2017 and 2018 the city spent money on the federal project and, during the same time frame, also was undergoing its regular, annual accountability audits with the state.
“As the city did not exceed the federal threshold for a federal audit, non-compliance issues regarding federal procurement standards were not mentioned,” said the city.
The audit report covered calendar year 2019.
