OKANOGAN – A 2021 property tax increase is in the works for the City of Okanogan.
The city council, during a Zoom meeting Oct. 5, approved the first of two readings of an ordinance to raise the ad valorem (property) tax by 1 percent. The increase would bring generate an additional $3,252 in 2021 over this year’s $325,245 city-wide total.
Total revenue of $328,498 would be allocated to the general fund, $71,941; streets, $246,701, and cemetery, $9,855.
A second and final reading is anticipated during the Oct. 20 meeting.
Council had a public hearing on the proposal during the Oct. 5 meeting. No comments were received.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the South Second Avenue sidewalk project is going well. The council also approved a supplemental consulting agreement with Gray and Osborne engineers for up to $89,200.
-Learned phone service has been restored to Okanogan Legion Airport in the wake of the Cold Springs Fire.
-Accepted an additional COVID-19 impact payment of $118,000 from the state Department of Commerce.
-Accepted a notice of intent to commence annexation from Vickie L. Morrison for a lot at 1831A N. Second Ave. The property abuts land already in the city limits.
The existing house is hooked up to city water and sewer as a rural user. It would be added to the city under the Residential-3 zone.
-Heard from Zachary Claussen, president of the Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department Association, concerning appointment of a new chief.
-Learned the city is looking into the feasibility of purchasing an audio-visual system for the council chambers.
-Acknowledged the death of longtime Okanogan School District teacher and bus driver Ken Cline.
