OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Senior Center plans to restart its weekly card games again.
Pinochle games will be at 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the dining room. More information and signups are available from Tim Norman, 509-826-8031.
Bingo will be at 1 p.m. Wednesdays in the dining room. Dan Courneya, 509-826-3686, has more information.
The thrift shop is continually receiving new items. There are seasonal gifts and decorations for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
We appreciate the community’s support by donating clean, usable items during business hours. Items left after hours are being vandalized.
Okanogan Senior Center membership dues for 2022 are being collected, at $4 per person per years. Dues may be paid during meals Mondays and Wednesdays, or by mailing them to Okanogan Senior Center, P.O. Box 1216, Okanogan, WA 98840. Name and return address should be included.
Nutritional dinners are at 11:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Pickup and to-go dinners are available by calling ahead at 509-422-6776. Price is by donation for seniors over 60; suggested amount is $4. For those under 60 the cost is $10.
Home delivery dinners are available by calling Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition at 509-826-7979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.