OKANOGAN – The city has settled with DW Excavating in a disagreement over last summer’s water systems improvement project.
As a final payment to the contractor, the city council agreed May 5 to pay $19,907.93. Council met via the Zoom platform.
The city and contractor disagreed over timely completion of work on the project. The city will retain $60,024.52 from the contract as liquidated damages.
In other recent city business, the Arbor Day celebration has been postponed.
